220514-N-UF592-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) Fireman Tyler Eskelson, from Minneapolis, uses a tail stock drill in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan’s machine repair shop is capable of replicating a variety of replacement parts to ensure Reagan’s mission readiness. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 13:26
|Photo ID:
|7196959
|VIRIN:
|220514-N-UF592-1006
|Resolution:
|5683x3793
|Size:
|983.43 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Machinery Repair [Image 3 of 3], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
