220514-N-UF592-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) Fireman Tyler Eskelson, from Minneapolis, uses a tail stock drill in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan’s machine repair shop is capable of replicating a variety of replacement parts to ensure Reagan’s mission readiness. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 13:26 Photo ID: 7196959 VIRIN: 220514-N-UF592-1006 Resolution: 5683x3793 Size: 983.43 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Machinery Repair [Image 3 of 3], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.