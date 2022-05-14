Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Troop Command armorer provides logistical support [Image 1 of 2]

    75th Troop Command armorer provides logistical support

    PRICE BARRACKS, BELIZE

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kentucky Army National Guard Sgt. Andreus Crittenden updated armory entrance logs with The Barbados Defence Forces 2nd Lt. Tevin Maynard in the arms room vault on Price Barracks, Belize on May 14, 2022. Crittenden is providing armorer, logistical and maintenance support to partner nations as part of Operation Tradewinds 2022, a U.S. Southern Command mission (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).

    Kentucky National Guard
    National Guard
    partner nations
    Barbados Defence Force
    tradewinds22
    Andreus Crittenden

