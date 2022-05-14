Kentucky Army National Guard Sgt. Andreus Crittenden poses for a photograph with The Barbados Defence Forces 2nd Lt. Tevin Maynard in the arms room vault on Price Barracks, Belize on May 14, 2022. Crittenden is providing armorer, logistical and maintenance support to partner nations as part of Operation Tradewinds 2022, a U.S. Southern Command mission (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 10:34 Photo ID: 7196846 VIRIN: 220514-Z-QL321-0002 Resolution: 5550x3700 Size: 18.42 MB Location: PRICE BARRACKS, BZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th Troop Command armorer provides logistical support [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.