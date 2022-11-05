Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, and Force Master Chief (FORCM) Michael Roberts, director of hospital corps, pose with HN Yolimar Torres-Cruz after the Admiral present her with a flag officer coin in recognition of her outstanding contributions during her service with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay.

Date Taken: 05.11.2022
Date Posted: 05.14.2022
Photo ID: 7196792
Location: CU
This work, Navy Surgeon General Recognizes Excellence During Visit to Guantanamo Bay [Image 3 of 3], by Dawn Grimes