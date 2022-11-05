Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, and Force Master Chief (FORCM) Michael Roberts, director of hospital corps, pose with HN Yolimar Torres-Cruz after the Admiral present her with a flag officer coin in recognition of her outstanding contributions during her service with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 08:36
|Photo ID:
|7196792
|VIRIN:
|220511-D-NI099-675
|Resolution:
|1633x2042
|Size:
|787.64 KB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Surgeon General Recognizes Excellence During Visit to Guantanamo Bay [Image 3 of 3], by Dawn Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Surgeon General Recognizes Outstanding Performance during Guantanamo Bay Visit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT