    Navy Surgeon General Recognizes Excellence During Visit to Guantanamo Bay

    Navy Surgeon General Recognizes Excellence During Visit to Guantanamo Bay

    CUBA

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Dawn Grimes 

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, and Force Master Chief (FORCM) Michael Roberts, director of hospital corps, pose with HN Yolimar Torres-Cruz after the Admiral present her with a flag officer coin in recognition of her outstanding contributions during her service with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Surgeon General Recognizes Outstanding Performance during Guantanamo Bay Visit

    Navy Medicine

