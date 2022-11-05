Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, and Force Master Chief (FORCM) Michael Roberts, director of hospital corps, met with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay (U.S. NMRTC GB) leadership and hospital staff May 11, 2022 to extend appreciation for their work and to discuss the optimized platforms from which medical teams will be operating in the future.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 08:36 Photo ID: 7196790 VIRIN: 220511-D-NI099-337 Resolution: 3705x1592 Size: 1.53 MB Location: CU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Surgeon General Recognized Excellence During Visit to Guantanamo Bay [Image 3 of 3], by Dawn Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.