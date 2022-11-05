Navy Surgeon General Recognizes Outstanding Performance during Guantanamo Bay Visit

Photo By Dawn Grimes | Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, and Force Master Chief (FORCM)...... read more read more Photo By Dawn Grimes | Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, and Force Master Chief (FORCM) Michael Roberts, director of hospital corps, pose with HN Yolimar Torres-Cruz after the Admiral present her with a flag officer coin in recognition of her outstanding contributions during her service with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay. see less | View Image Page

Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, and Force Master Chief (FORCM) Michael Roberts, director of hospital corps, met with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay (U.S. NMRTC GB) leadership and hospital staff May 11, 2022 to extend appreciation for their work and to discuss the optimized platforms from which medical teams will be operating in the future.



Gillingham extended his gratitude to the entire medical team at Guantanamo Bay for their hard work and commitment to keeping the Guantanamo Bay community, and Sailors and Marines healthy and ready.

The Surgeon General and Force Master Chief presented coins to six sailors and one civilian nominated by U.S. NMRTC GB leadership for their outstanding service and contributions.



“We are a powerful ingredient in the Navy’s success,” Rear Adm. Gillingham said. “We project medical power in support of naval superiority. Our Navy and Marines are the best in the world, partly because they have us supporting them.”



Gillingham also took the opportunity to discuss a future platform, the USNS Apalachicola, an Expeditional Fast Transport, that he and Roberts visited during christening ceremonies in Mobile, Alabama, last November.

The Apalachicola is the 13th in its class, will be operated by the Navy’s Military Sealift Command, and will also have medical capabilities. The ship can operate in shallow-draft ports and waterways, interfacing with roll-on/roll-off discharge facilities and on and off-loading the Abrams main battle tank.



“With the these ships, you have extremely motivated folks on optimized platforms equipped and ready to demonstrate high performance, high reliability behavior, functioning as cohesive teams that provide medical care in arduous conditions.”



The town hall took place as the Surgeon General is onboard Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to preside over Change of Command ceremonies that will take place May 12 as Capt. Dale Ramirez, the current commanding officer of U.S. NMRTC GB; director of U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay; and commander, Joint Medical Group, will be relieved by Capt. Rick Zeber in a traditional change of command ceremony.



U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay (USNH GB) is a community-based facility providing health care to the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community that consists of approximately 6,000 military, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The USNH GB also operates the only overseas military home health care facility providing care to elderly Special Category Residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.