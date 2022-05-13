Children flip through pages of a magazine under a C-17 Globemaster III wing as they wait for the Wings Over Solano open house and air show rehearsal to begin at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 13, 2022. The air show rehearsal provided an opportunity for Department of Defense employees and their families to see the air show and full display of the capabilities at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 02:21 Photo ID: 7196638 VIRIN: 220513-F-DU706-1403 Resolution: 5751x3575 Size: 3.14 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wings Over Solano rehearsal [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.