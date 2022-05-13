U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chuck Lane, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron senior enlisted leader, shows his daughter medical equipment aboard a C-17 Globemaster III during the Wings Over Solano open house and air show rehearsal May 13, 2022. The air show rehearsal provided an opportunity for Department of Defense employees and their families to see the air show and full display of the capabilities at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 02:21 Photo ID: 7196636 VIRIN: 220513-F-DU706-1377 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.85 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wings Over Solano rehearsal [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.