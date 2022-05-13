Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over Solano rehearsal [Image 7 of 8]

    Wings Over Solano rehearsal

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chuck Lane, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron senior enlisted leader, shows his daughter medical equipment aboard a C-17 Globemaster III during the Wings Over Solano open house and air show rehearsal May 13, 2022. The air show rehearsal provided an opportunity for Department of Defense employees and their families to see the air show and full display of the capabilities at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 02:21
    Location: CA, US
    This work, Wings Over Solano rehearsal [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS

    Air Show
    Travis
    Air Force
    AF75

