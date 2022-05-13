Wings Over Solano rehearsal

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ryan Durgarian, 70th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, and his family pose in front of a KC-10 during the Wings Over Solano open house and air show rehearsal at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 13, 2022. The air show rehearsal provided an opportunity for Department of Defense employees and their families to see the air show and full display of the capabilities at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karla Parra)

