Staff Sgt. Robert Allen, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aerospace propulsion craftsman, conducts a post flight inlet and exhaust inspection as part of an exercise in Tahiti, French Polynesia, May 12, 2022. Marara 22 a multinational training that advances partners’ abilities to address complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 20:35
|Photo ID:
|7196433
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-KS661-1011
|Resolution:
|6376x4251
|Size:
|898.09 KB
|Location:
|TAHITI, PF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 36th Airlift Squadron give Marara 22 participants a lift [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
