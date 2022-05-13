Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 36th Airlift Squadron give Marara 22 participants a lift

    TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Robert Allen, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aerospace propulsion craftsman, conducts a post flight inlet and exhaust inspection as part of an exercise in Tahiti, French Polynesia, May 12, 2022. Marara 22 a multinational training that advances partners’ abilities to address complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    partnerships
    alliesandpartners
    freeandopenindopacific
    Marara
    Marara22

