U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adrian Hamilton, 374th Security Forces Squadron fly away security team member, scans the flightline in support of exercise Marara 22 in Tahiti, French Polynesia, May 12, 2022. The goal of Marara 22 is to aim in the improvement of civil and military coordination for disaster preparedness and relief, humanitarian assistance, evacuation operations and development efforts while also improving interoperability and mutual knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 20:35 Photo ID: 7196431 VIRIN: 220513-F-KS661-1009 Resolution: 5917x3945 Size: 1.12 MB Location: TAHITI, PF Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 36th Airlift Squadron give Marara 22 participants a lift [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.