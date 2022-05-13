Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 36th Airlift Squadron give Marara 22 participants a lift [Image 8 of 10]

    The 36th Airlift Squadron give Marara 22 participants a lift

    TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adrian Hamilton, 374th Security Forces Squadron fly away security team member, scans the flightline in support of exercise Marara 22 in Tahiti, French Polynesia, May 12, 2022. The goal of Marara 22 is to aim in the improvement of civil and military coordination for disaster preparedness and relief, humanitarian assistance, evacuation operations and development efforts while also improving interoperability and mutual knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Location: TAHITI, PF
