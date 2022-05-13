Staff Sgt. Robert Allen, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aerospace propulsion craftsman, left, and Senior Airman John Allum, 36th Airlift Squadron joint airdrop inspector loadmaster, offload a tire during an exercise in Tahiti, French Polynesia, May 12, 2022. Marara 22 is a multinational training exercise which enhances combined interoperability between the U.S. military and France’s Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in French Polynesia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 20:35
|Photo ID:
|7196432
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-KS661-1010
|Resolution:
|6242x4161
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|TAHITI, PF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 36th Airlift Squadron give Marara 22 participants a lift [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT