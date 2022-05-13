Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 36th Airlift Squadron give Marara 22 participants a lift

    The 36th Airlift Squadron give Marara 22 participants a lift

    TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Robert Allen, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aerospace propulsion craftsman, left, and Senior Airman John Allum, 36th Airlift Squadron joint airdrop inspector loadmaster, offload a tire during an exercise in Tahiti, French Polynesia, May 12, 2022. Marara 22 is a multinational training exercise which enhances combined interoperability between the U.S. military and France’s Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in French Polynesia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 20:35
    Photo ID: 7196432
    VIRIN: 220513-F-KS661-1010
    Resolution: 6242x4161
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: TAHITI, PF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    partnerships
    alliesandpartners
    freeandopenindopacific
    Marara
    Marara22

