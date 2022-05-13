The 36th Airlift Squadron give Marara 22 participants a lift

Staff Sgt. Robert Allen, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aerospace propulsion craftsman, left, and Senior Airman John Allum, 36th Airlift Squadron joint airdrop inspector loadmaster, offload a tire during an exercise in Tahiti, French Polynesia, May 12, 2022. Marara 22 is a multinational training exercise which enhances combined interoperability between the U.S. military and France’s Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in French Polynesia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

