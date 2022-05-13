A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket carrying a Starlink mission launches from Space Launch Complex-4E on May 13, 2022, at 3:07 p.m. PDT, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. This launch marks the fourth Starlink deployment from Vandenberg, and the twenty-third Falcon-9 launch from SLC-4E. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 19:38 Photo ID: 7196402 VIRIN: 220513-F-IN231-1002 Resolution: 2395x3600 Size: 3.07 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Starlink Mission Launches from Vandenberg [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.