Starlink Mission Launches from Vandenberg

A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket carrying a Starlink mission launches from Space Launch Complex-4E on May 13, 2022, at 3:07 p.m. PDT, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. This launch marks the fourth Starlink deployment from Vandenberg, and the twenty-third Falcon-9 launch from SLC-4E. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)
