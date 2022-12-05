Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard and Partner Nations Practice Tactical Maneuvers at TRADEWINDS22 [Image 8 of 8]

    Florida National Guard and Partner Nations Practice Tactical Maneuvers at TRADEWINDS22

    HATTIEVILLE, BELIZE

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Elijah Garrison, a trainer from A Company, 2nd Infantry Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Florida National Guard provides instructions to a Soldier from the Antigua and Barbuda Defense Force preparing to go through tactical maneuvers at a range in Hattieville, Belize May 12, 2022 as part of the TRADEWINDS22 exercise. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures; enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones; and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 19:15
    Photo ID: 7196377
    VIRIN: 220512-Z-DH163-3060
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.36 MB
    Location: HATTIEVILLE, BZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard and Partner Nations Practice Tactical Maneuvers at TRADEWINDS22 [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Tradewinds
    FLARNG
    #TRADEWINDS22
    TW22

