U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ross Butler, a trainer from C Company, 2nd Infantry Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Florida National Guard follows a Soldier to the second point during tactical maneuvers at a range in Hattieville, Belize May 12, 2022 as part of the TRADEWINDS22 exercise. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures; enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones; and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 19:15
|Photo ID:
|7196375
|VIRIN:
|220512-Z-DH163-3038
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.86 MB
|Location:
|HATTIEVILLE, BZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard and Partner Nations Practice Tactical Maneuvers at TRADEWINDS22, by SFC Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS
