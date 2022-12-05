Florida National Guard and Partner Nations Practice Tactical Maneuvers at TRADEWINDS22

U.S. Army Sgt. Elijah Garrison, a trainer from A Company, 2nd Infantry Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Florida National Guard provides instructions to Soldiers from the Antigua and Barbuda Defense Force as they prepare to begin tactical maneuvers at a range in Hattieville, Belize May 12, 2022 as part of the TRADEWINDS22 exercise. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures; enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones; and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)

