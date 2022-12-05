Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training [Image 7 of 9]

    Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Seaman David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220512-N-MJ302-1188 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Sailors participate in a firefighting drill on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway for Tailored Ship's Training Availability/Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA/FEP is a multi-phase training evolution designed to give the crew a solid foundation of unit-level operating proficiency and to enhance the ship's ability to self-train. Nimitz is conducting operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 17:59
    Photo ID: 7196270
    VIRIN: 220512-N-MJ302-1188
    Resolution: 4446x2511
    Size: 664.93 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training [Image 9 of 9], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Drills
    Sailors
    Flight deck

