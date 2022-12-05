220512-N-MJ302-1220 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Sailors participate in a firefighting drill on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway for Tailored Ship's Training Availability/Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA/FEP is a multi-phase training evolution designed to give the crew a solid foundation of unit-level operating proficiency and to enhance the ship's ability to self-train. Nimitz is conducting operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 17:59 Photo ID: 7196268 VIRIN: 220512-N-MJ302-1220 Resolution: 5501x3182 Size: 765.49 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training [Image 9 of 9], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.