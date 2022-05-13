Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Joshua Pope, incoming 7th Maintenance Group commander, gives his first speech as the group commander at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 13, 2022. Pope took command of approximately 1,500 Airmen who are responsible for maintaining a large portion of the 7th Bomb Wing’s B-1B Lancer fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    VIRIN: 220513-F-LK778-1145
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dyess
    Change of Command
    7th Bomb Wing
    7BW
    7th MXG

