7th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander, stands beside Col. Brady Wilkins, outgoing 7th Maintenance Group commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 13, 2022. Changes of command in the military are a tradition that formally represent the transfer of authority from one leader to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

