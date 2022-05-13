Col. Brady Wilkins, outgoing 7th Maintenance Group commander, gives his final salute to 7th MXG Airmen at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 13, 2022. During his two year tenure of command, Wilkins was responsible for creating the first-ever B-1 bomber virtual hot refueling site certification process in Europe, saving the Air Force over $600,000 and validating B-1 hub-and-spoke operations for Bomber Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 17:58 Photo ID: 7196236 VIRIN: 220513-F-LK778-1108 Resolution: 4733x3149 Size: 3.4 MB Location: ABILENE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.