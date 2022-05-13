1208th Quartermaster hydrates partner nations

Alabama Army National Guard's 1208th Quartermaster Company's Tactical Water Purification System in the active configuaration at Price Barracks, Belize on May 13, 2022. The 1208th Quartermaster Company are suppling potable water for cooking, personal hygiene, and drinking to support partner nations during the operation (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).

