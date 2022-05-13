1208th Quartermaster hydrates partner nations

Alabama Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Veronica O'Neal opens the door to the HIPPO water tank truck at Price Barracks, Belize on May 13, 2022. O'Neal and the 1208th Quartermaster Company are suppling potable water for cooking, personal hygiene, and drinking to support partner nations during the operation (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).

