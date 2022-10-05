Cpl. Raymond Vázquez, left, and Spc. Innes De La Torres of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, discussed their work in the municipal tracing office in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, May 10, 2022. The PRNG conducted rapid COVID-19 tests as part of Operation Continue Safe, a mission to monitor the health of Puerto Rican citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer Robles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 13:37 Photo ID: 7195632 VIRIN: 220510-Z-SJ606-1039 Resolution: 5691x3794 Size: 9.89 MB Location: YABUCOA, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRNG supports Covid-19 testing [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.