    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing

    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing

    YABUCOA, PUERTO RICO

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Pvt. Kevin Escobar of the Puerto Rico State Guard registers a person in the municipal tracing office in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, May 10, 2022. The PRNG conducted rapid COVID-19 tests as part of Operation Continue Safe, a mission to monitor the health of Puerto Rican citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer Robles)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 13:37
    Location: YABUCOA, PR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRNG supports Covid-19 testing, by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    Join Task Force - Puerto Rico
    José Ferrer Robles

