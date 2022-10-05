Cpl. Raymond Vázquez of the Puerto Rico State Guard and municipal health office personnel, register a person's data in the municipal tracing office in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, May 10, 2022. The PRNG conducted rapid COVID-19 tests as part of Operation Continue Safe, a mission to monitor the health of Puerto Rican citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer Robles)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 13:37
|Photo ID:
|7195625
|VIRIN:
|220510-Z-SJ606-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10 MB
|Location:
|YABUCOA, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRNG supports Covid-19 testing [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
