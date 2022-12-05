Spc. Isaac González of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico preforms a COVID-19 test to a citizen in Cayey, Puerto Rico, May 12, 2022. As part of the Continue Safe operation, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued its commitment to helping the island's citizens get a better quality of life. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer Robles)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 13:32
|Photo ID:
|7195612
|VIRIN:
|220512-Z-SJ606-1007
|Resolution:
|5258x3505
|Size:
|13.13 MB
|Location:
|BAYAMON, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRNG supports Covid-19 testing on the island [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT