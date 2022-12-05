Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing on the island [Image 2 of 6]

    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing on the island

    BAYAMON, PUERTO RICO

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Spc. Isaac González of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico speaks with a citizen in Cayey, Puerto Rico, May 12, 2022. As part of the Continue Safe operation, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued its commitment to helping the island's citizens get a better quality of life. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer Robles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 13:32
    Photo ID: 7195611
    VIRIN: 220512-Z-SJ606-1031
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.8 MB
    Location: BAYAMON, PR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRNG supports Covid-19 testing on the island [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing on the island
    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing on the island
    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing on the island
    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing on the island
    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing on the island
    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing on the island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    Join Task Force - Puerto Rico
    José Ferrer Robles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT