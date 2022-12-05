Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing on the island

    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing on the island

    BAYAMON, PUERTO RICO

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Spc. Luis Ruiz of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico controls the access to the testing area in Cayey, Puerto Rico, May 12, 2022. As part of the Continue Safe operation, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued its commitment to helping the island's citizens get a better quality of life. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer Robles)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022
    Location: BAYAMON, PR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRNG supports Covid-19 testing on the island [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    Join Task Force - Puerto Rico
    José Ferrer Robles

