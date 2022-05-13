Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm, Navy Band Public Affairs Officer, is pinned to E9 [Image 1 of 6]

    Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm, Navy Band Public Affairs Officer, is pinned to E9

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Barnes 

    U.S. Navy Band

    220513-N-DD694-1014 WASHINGTON (May 13, 2022) Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm, center, is congratulated by Captain Ken Collins, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Band, during Grimm's pinning ceremony. Master Chief Grimm, Navy Band Public Affairs Officer, was promoted to E9. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Jonathan C. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 13:26
    Photo ID: 7195602
    VIRIN: 220513-N-DD694-1014
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm, Navy Band Public Affairs Officer, is pinned to E9 [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    PAO
    public affairs
    master chief
    Adam Grimm
    E9 pinning ceremony

