220513-N-DD694-1025 WASHINGTON (May 13, 2022) Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm is pinned by his family during his pinning ceremony. Master Chief Grimm, Navy Band Public Affairs Officer, was promoted to E9. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Jonathan C. Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 13:26 Photo ID: 7195606 VIRIN: 220513-N-DD694-1025 Resolution: 3600x2403 Size: 2.24 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm, Navy Band Public Affairs Officer, is pinned to E9 [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.