220513-N-DD694-1028 WASHINGTON (May 13, 2022) Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm is congratulated by his family during his pinning ceremony. Master Chief Grimm, Navy Band Public Affairs Officer, was promoted to E9. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Jonathan C. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 13:26
|Photo ID:
|7195607
|VIRIN:
|220513-N-DD694-1028
|Resolution:
|3600x2403
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm, Navy Band Public Affairs Officer, is pinned to E9 [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
