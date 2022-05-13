A new family housing complex opened, May 13, 2022 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. The three new towers provide 72 housing units each, for a total of 216 new homes. The towers, containing three-, four-, and five-bedroom family-housing units, are designed for Service Members with families who are stationed on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Estevan Hidalgo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 02:06
|Photo ID:
|7194297
|VIRIN:
|220513-A-TO451-1015
|Resolution:
|8256x4848
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Army Family Housing opens at Camp Humphreys, Korea [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Estevan Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
