New Army Family Housing opens at Camp Humphreys, Korea

Col. Seth Graves, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for a new family housing complex on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys May 13, 2022. The three new towers provide 72 housing units each, for a total of 216 new homes. The towers, containing three-, four-, and five-bedroom family-housing units, are designed for Service Members with families who are stationed on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

