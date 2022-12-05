Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Army Family Housing opens at Camp Humphreys, Korea

    New Army Family Housing opens at Camp Humphreys, Korea

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Patrick Bray 

    USAG Humphreys

    A new family housing complex opened, May 13, 2022 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. The three new towers provide 72 housing units each, for a total of 216 new homes. The towers, containing three-, four-, and five-bedroom family-housing units, are designed for Service Members with families who are stationed on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

    This work, New Army Family Housing opens at Camp Humphreys, Korea [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    U.S. Army
    USFK
    Family Housing

