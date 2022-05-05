Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Global Dexterity day 3 [Image 7 of 8]

    Exercise Global Dexterity day 3

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Philip Conte, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, looks through a pair of night vision goggles during Exercise Global Dexterity 2022 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2022. Exercise Global Dexterity included side-by-side training of C-17s from the U.S. Air Force, Hawaii Air National Guard, and the Royal Australian Air Force to better develop tactics between the three forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie)

    C-17

    RAAF

    15th Wing

    AUKUS

    C-17
    RAAF
    Hawaii
    15th Wing
    AUKUS

