Exercise Global Dexterity day 3

U.S. Air Force Capt. Philip Conte, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, looks through a pair of night vision goggles during Exercise Global Dexterity 2022 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2022. Exercise Global Dexterity included side-by-side training of C-17s from the U.S. Air Force, Hawaii Air National Guard, and the Royal Australian Air Force to better develop tactics between the three forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie)

