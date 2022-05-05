Exercise Global Dexterity day 3

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flies alongside a Royal Australian Air Force C-17 in formation over the Pacific Ocean at night as part of Exercise Global Dexterity 2022 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2022. The RAAF squadron visited JBPHH to join both active duty and National Guard C-17s for training missions around the Hawaiian Islands to develop tactical airlift and airdrop capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

