    Exercise Global Dexterity day 3 [Image 8 of 8]

    Exercise Global Dexterity day 3

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Abrahamsen, 535th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III during the night with the assistance of night vision goggles during Exercise Global Dexterity at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2022. The 15th Wing invited the Royal Australian Air Force No. 36 Squadron to join in a bilateral C-17 focused exercise to better increase interoperability for future Indo-Pacific operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

