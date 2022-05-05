Exercise Global Dexterity day 3

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Abrahamsen, 535th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III during the night with the assistance of night vision goggles during Exercise Global Dexterity at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2022. The 15th Wing invited the Royal Australian Air Force No. 36 Squadron to join in a bilateral C-17 focused exercise to better increase interoperability for future Indo-Pacific operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

