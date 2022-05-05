U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Abrahamsen, 535th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III during the night with the assistance of night vision goggles during Exercise Global Dexterity at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2022. The 15th Wing invited the Royal Australian Air Force No. 36 Squadron to join in a bilateral C-17 focused exercise to better increase interoperability for future Indo-Pacific operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 22:24
|Photo ID:
|7194065
|VIRIN:
|140103-F-GM429-0215
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|592.28 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Global Dexterity day 3 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
