A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 157th Fighter Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, prepares for take off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Sentry Savannah 22-1 at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, May 11, 2022. Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s premier counter air exercise, encompassing 10 units of fourth- and fifth- generation fighter aircraft, which tests the capabilities of warfighters in a simulated near-peer environment and trains the next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

