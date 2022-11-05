Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sentry Savannah 22-1 [Image 4 of 8]

    Sentry Savannah 22-1

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 157th Fighter Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, carry simulated munitions on the flight line during exercise Sentry Savannah 22-1 at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, May 11, 2022. Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s premier counter air exercise, encompassing 10 units of fourth- and fifth- generation fighter aircraft, which tests the capabilities of warfighters in a simulated near-peer environment and trains the next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 15:59
    Photo ID: 7193381
    VIRIN: 220511-Z-MT804-1723
    Resolution: 6394x4567
    Size: 13.99 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry Savannah 22-1 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sentry Savannah 22-1
    Sentry Savannah 22-1
    Sentry Savannah 22-1
    Sentry Savannah 22-1
    Sentry Savannah 22-1
    Sentry Savannah 22-1
    Sentry Savannah 22-1
    Sentry Savannah 22-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Air Dominance
    Air Superiority
    SentrySav22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT