    Sentry Savannah 22-1 [Image 1 of 8]

    Sentry Savannah 22-1

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 157th Fighter Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, prepares to launch an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Sentry Savannah 22-1 at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, May 11, 2022. Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s premier counter air exercise, encompassing 10 units of fourth- and fifth- generation fighter aircraft, which tests the capabilities of warfighters in a simulated near-peer environment and trains the next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    This work, Sentry Savannah 22-1 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Air Dominance
    Air Superiority
    SentrySav22

