U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gloria Florentine Siliako-Nautu, 17th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of operations, official photo. Siliako-Nautu is Samoan and is from the island of American Samoa located southwest of Hawaii. Siliako-Nautu volunteered to participate in the 17th Training Wing’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance. (Courtesy photo)
AAPI Heritage Month Spotlight: Master Sgt. Gloria Florentine Siliako-Nautu
