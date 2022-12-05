AAPI Heritage Month Spotlight: Master Sgt. Gloria Florentine Siliako-Nautu

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gloria Florentine Siliako-Nautu, 17th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of operations, performs a traditional dance. Siliako-Nautu is Samoan and is from the island of American Samoa located southwest of Hawaii. Siliako-Nautu volunteered to participate in the 17th Training Wing’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance. (Courtesy photo)

