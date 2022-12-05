Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAPI Heritage Month Spotlight: Master Sgt. Gloria Florentine Siliako-Nautu [Image 1 of 3]

    AAPI Heritage Month Spotlight: Master Sgt. Gloria Florentine Siliako-Nautu

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gloria Florentine Siliako-Nautu, and her fiancé and his brother after getting their traditional tattoo. Siliako-Nautu is assigned to the 17th Security Forces Squadron and where she is noncommissioned officer in charge of operations at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. (courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 14:41
    Photo ID: 7193050
    VIRIN: 220512-F-F3505-1200
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 188.91 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPI Heritage Month Spotlight: Master Sgt. Gloria Florentine Siliako-Nautu [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AAPI Heritage Month Spotlight: Master Sgt. Gloria Florentine Siliako-Nautu
    AAPI Heritage Month Spotlight: Master Sgt. Gloria Florentine Siliako-Nautu
    AAPI Heritage Month Spotlight: Master Sgt. Gloria Florentine Siliako-Nautu

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AAPI Heritage Month Spotlight: Master Sgt. Gloria Florentine Siliako-Nautu

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage Month
    Goodfellow
    Asian American Pacific Islander
    AAPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT