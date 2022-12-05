Exercise Swift Response 2022 DV-Day

U.S. and NATO allies utilized a CH-47 Chinook from the United Kingdom Royal Air Force to conduct Air Assault Operations during DV-Day as part of Exercise Swift Response on May 12, 2022, at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia. The purpose of this exercise is to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa, and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

