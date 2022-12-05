Exercise Swift Response 2022 DV-Day

An A-10C Thunderbolt II Aircraft from the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard conducts a fly over during DV-Day as part of Exercise Swift Response on May 12, 2022, at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia. Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans from May 2-22, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

