    Exercise Swift Response 2022 DV-Day [Image 3 of 6]

    Exercise Swift Response 2022 DV-Day

    KRIVOLAK, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II Aircraft from the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard conducts a fly over during DV-Day as part of Exercise Swift Response on May 12, 2022, at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia. Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans from May 2-22, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 14:20
    Photo ID: 7192920
    VIRIN: 220512-A-GG328-020
    Resolution: 5323x3549
    Size: 583.32 KB
    Location: KRIVOLAK, MK
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Swift Response 2022 DV-Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

