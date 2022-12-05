U.S. and NATO allies utilized CH-47 Chinooks from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade for an Air Assault Operation during DV-Day as part of Exercise Swift Response on May 12, 2022, at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia. Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans from May 2-22, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 14:20 Photo ID: 7192956 VIRIN: 220512-A-GG328-423 Resolution: 5819x3879 Size: 1.97 MB Location: KRIVOLAK, MK Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Swift Response 2022 DV-Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.