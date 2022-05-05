Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSEP Airman Portrait: SrA Griffin, 325th Munitions Squadron [Image 1 of 2]

    WSEP Airman Portrait: SrA Griffin, 325th Munitions Squadron

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cyrus Griffin, 325th Munitions Squadron precision guided missiles crew chief, poses for a photo in front of AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range, Air-to-Air missiles, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 5, 2022. The 325th MUNS prepared the munitions for the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 22.08. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 14:15
    Photo ID: 7192969
    VIRIN: 220505-F-YO405-1072
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    TAGS

    ACC
    maintenance
    weapons
    WSEP
    Checkered Flag
    Team Tyndall

