WSEP Airman Portrait: SrA Griffin, 325th Munitions Squadron

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cyrus Griffin, 325th Munitions Squadron precision guided missiles crew chief, poses for a photo in front of AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range, Air-to-Air missiles, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 5, 2022. The 325th MUNS prepared the munitions for the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 22.08. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

