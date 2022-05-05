U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cyrus Griffin, 325th Munitions Squadron precision guided missiles crew chief, poses for a photo in front of AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range, Air-to-Air missiles, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 5, 2022. The 325th MUNS prepared the munitions for the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 22.08. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 14:15
|Photo ID:
|7192969
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-YO405-1072
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
WSEP Airman Portrait: SrA Griffin, 325th Munitions Squadron
