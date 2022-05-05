WSEP Airman Portrait: SrA Griffin, 325th Munitions Squadron

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hunter Andrzejewski, 325th Munitions Squadron precision guided missiles technician, Senior Airman Cyrus Griffin and Airman 1st Class Thomas Griger, 325th MUNS crew chiefs, carry an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 5, 2022. The 325th MUNS prepared the munitions for the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 22.08. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out serial numbers.)

